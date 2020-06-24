UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kosovo President To Return Thursday After War Crime Charges Interrupt US Trip: Statement

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

Kosovo president to return Thursday after war crime charges interrupt US trip: statement

Pristina, Kosovo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :President Hashim Thaci will return to Kosovo on Thursday after war crime charges led him to cancel a trip the US, his office said in a statement.

"President Thaci interrupted his trip to the United States, and will return to Kosovo tomorrow," Wednesday's statement said, without specifying his current location.

Thaci had been due to meet his Serbian counterpart at the White House on Saturday.

Related Topics

White House United States

Recent Stories

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

36 minutes ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

1 hour ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

2 hours ago

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.