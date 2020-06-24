Kosovo president to return Thursday after war crime charges interrupt US trip: statement

Pristina, Kosovo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :President Hashim Thaci will return to Kosovo on Thursday after war crime charges led him to cancel a trip the US, his office said in a statement.

"President Thaci interrupted his trip to the United States, and will return to Kosovo tomorrow," Wednesday's statement said, without specifying his current location.

Thaci had been due to meet his Serbian counterpart at the White House on Saturday.