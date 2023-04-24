Kosovo Serbs boycott local elections

Serbia,Apri;l 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Kosovo Serbs boycotted extraordinary elections Sunday in four municipalities in the north of the country.

Voting ended with only a 3.47% turnout according to the Kosovo Central Election Commission (KQZ).

The board said that 1,567 out of 45,095 registered voters in the region headed to the polls until 7 p.m. local time.

A total of 11 candidates ran for mayor in North Mitrovica, Zubin Potok, Leposavic and Zvecan and 60 candidates for the city councils of Zvecan and Leposavic.

From the Kosovo Serb community, only Sladjana Pantovic, who was an independent candidate for mayor in Zvecan, took part.

KQZ had decided to reduce the number of polling stations from 44 to 19.

Thirteen of the centers were alternative and set up in containers in safe zones.

The first results of the elections are expected to be announced by midnight.

According to preliminary results, Prime Minister Albin Kurti's Self-determination Movement declared victory in Kosovska Mitrovica.

Unofficially, Self-Determination also won in Leposavic, while the Democratic Party of Kosovo won in Zubin Potok.

There is no data yet for Zvecan.

The results are based on parties' data.

The US embassy in Kosovo announced that the elections in the four northern municipalities were held in accordance with the constitutional and legal provisions of Kosovo.

It issued a statement saying that participation in elections helps ensure that leaders are representative of the population they serve and voting is a critical freedom of a democratic society.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that he will address the nation on Monday regarding the elections.

Petar Petkovic, the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, a coordination body of the Serbian government, said that out of the 45,095 registered voters in four municipalities, 1,566 Albanians and 13 Serbs voted in Sunday's elections.

The Serb List, the largest Serbian party in Kosovo, announced Friday that it would not participate in the elections.