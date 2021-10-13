Kosovo Serbs, police injured in clashes: officials

(@FahadShabbir)

Mitrovica, Kosovo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Several Kosovo police officers and ethnic Serb civilians were injured Wednesday in clashes that erupted during raids targeting smugglers of Serbian-origin goods in Kosovo's tense north, officials and police said.

The violence comes less than two weeks after Serbia and Kosovo reached an agreement to end a tense standoff at their border that marked the worst tensions between the two neighbours in a decade.

One ethnic Serb sustained serious gunshot injuries and several others suffered minor injuries, Zlatan Elek, head of a hospital in the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, told AFP.

Police said six officers were injured in clashes and eight people were arrested.

The raids were conducted in four Kosovo regions, including in Mitrovica, within the "fight against goods smuggling", police said.

They were carried out at "various locations such as residential houses, business premises, warehouses", a statement added.

The operation provoked anger among ethnic Serbs, hundreds of whom blocked roads in Mitrovica, a city that is ethnically split with Serbs in the north and Albanians in the south, and nearby Zvecan.

Police used tear gas and stunt grenades to disperse them, according to an AFP correspondent.

In the Serb-controlled north Mitrovica the protesters set on fire two vehicles and hurled stones at police.

One ethnic Serb from Zvecan sustained serious firearm injuries and is undergoing surgery, Elek said. Several other people were admitted to hospital with minor injuries, he added.

Tensions eased as the operation ended and police withdrew from both Zvecan and north Mitrovica, although a few hundred ethnic Serbs remained on the streets in Zvecan, an AFP reporter said.

Last month, Serbia and Kosovo were at loggerheads for nearly two weeks after Kosovo banned cars with Serbian registration plates from entering its territory -- mirroring a years-long Serbian practice against vehicles travelling the other way.

Kosovo dispatched special police units to oversee the ban's implementation, angering local Serbs who blocked the roads leading to the border.

Serbia responded by deploying armoured vehicles close to the frontier and flying fighter jets over the border region which prompted foreign diplomats to press the two sides to calm tensions and prevent further escalation.

Under a European Union-brokered deal, Kosovo removed the special police and local Serbs dismantled the barricades.

Ethnic Albanian-majority Kosovo proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a war with Serbian forces.

Belgrade still does not recognise the move.