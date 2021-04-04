Kosovo vote to elect new president stymied

Pristina, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Kosovo's parliament failed to confirm a new president, despite backing from the reformist camp that swept this year's elections, with politicians resuming the vote Sunday after a night of deadlock.

Albin Kurti and his leftist movement Vetevendosje claimed more than 50 percent of February's vote, promising to eradicate corruption in the poor nation that has been undermined by political instability.

The election of Kurti's candidate -- law professor Vjosa Osmani -- was kiboshed after the opposition and Serbian minority boycotted the vote leaving the PM and his candidate short of the 80 out of 160 MPs needed.

"Due to the lack of a quorum, the session... will continue tomorrow," Parliament speaker Glauk Konjufca announced after several hours of stalemate.