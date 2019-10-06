UrduPoint.com
Kosovo Votes Amid Pressure To Reboot Talks With Serbia

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 08:10 AM

Kosovo votes amid pressure to reboot talks with Serbia

Pristina, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Kosovo goes to the polls Sunday in an election that could usher in new leadership at a time when stalled talks with former war foe Serbia are a source of instability in Europe.

Whoever takes the reins will be under heavy pressure from the West to renew dialogue with Belgrade, which still rejects the independence its former province declared in 2008.

Previous administrations in Kosovo have been dominated by members of the guerrilla forces who waged an insurgency against Serbian repression in the late 1990s -- a war that cost 13,000 lives, mostly Kosovo Albanians.

Sunday's snap poll was called after former prime minister Ramush Haradinaj resigned in July after being summoned for questioning by a special court in the Hague investigating war crimes from that era.

Opposition parties hope to kick him and other ex-fighters out of power by harnessing public frustration with the corruption and poverty that have blighted Kosovo's first decade of independence.

Brussels and Washington will be watching closely to see whether a change of power can thaw the frozen dialogue and ease tensions.

Kosovo needs Serbia -- and its allies Russia and China -- to accept its statehood so it can get a seat in the United Nations.

Serbia is also under pressure to make peace with Kosovo, so it can move forward with its EU accession process.

The EU-led talks have been at a standstill for nearly two years, with frequent diplomatic provocations souring efforts to build goodwill.

Ahead of the vote, the US and four European countries made clear the poll offered an important "chance to urgently restart talks".

- 100% tariff - For Kosovo's 1.8 million citizens, high unemployment and poor healthcare are more pressing concerns than talks with Serbia.

But analyst Krenar Shala doesn't expect domestic issues to top the agenda of any new government.

"It is clear that the future government will focus almost its entire energy on the dialogue with Serbia and very little on the issues discussed with the citizens during this election campaign," he said.

One of the core obstacles to resuming talks is the 100-percent tariff that Haradinaj slapped on Serbian goods a year ago.

Having resisted heavy Western pressure to remove the tariff, the former commander is hoping voters will reward his tough stance with re-election.

All the other top candidates however have shown a willingness to reconsider the tariff for the sake of dialogue.

Kadri Veseli, leader of the PDK, which was part of the outgoing coalition with now-rival Haradinaj, has condemned the tariff move as "amateur", and said he would honour Washington's calls to remove it.

Opposition party candidates Vjosa Osmani, from the centre-right LDK, and Albin Kurti, from the left-wing and nationalist Vetevendosje, also seem willing to lift the trade barrier to resume talks.

This pair has also left open the possibility of joining forces after the poll, an alliance that could oust the so-called "war parties".

Yet with no camp expected to take home an absolute majority, coalition talks could drag on for weeks.

