UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kosovo's Thaci Accuses International Justice Of 'rewriting History'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

Kosovo's Thaci accuses international justice of 'rewriting history'

Tirana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Kosovo President Hashim Thaci on Friday accused international justice of "rewriting history" after he was charged with war crimes linked to the 1990s conflict with Serbia by special prosecutors in The Hague.

Thaci said on Facebook he had landed in the Albanian capital Tirana and was on his way back to Kosovo where he will address his compatriots on Sunday.

"Nobody can rewrite the history of Kosovo!" he said in his first reaction to the charges.

Thaci was the former political leader of the ethnic Albanian guerillas -- the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA)-- which launched a rebellion against Belgrade more than 20 years ago when Kosovo was a southern province of Serbia.

On Wednesday, special prosecutors at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague accused Thaci and others of war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to the 1998-99 war.

Until now Thaci's only visible reaction was an update of the cover photo of his Facebook profile to feature the crest of the KLA.

In a Facebook message to his "sisters, brothers and wonderful friends", Thaci, 52, said he would "address (them) on Sunday evening" from his office.

"I remain full of hope that the coming days will be the best for Kosovo and Albania," he said.

After the bombshell announcement, Thaci cancelled a planned trip to the US where he was set to discuss lingering tensions with Serbia.

Thaci has previously said he would comply with the court and that he is innocent and has "nothing to hide".

The president and other suspects are accused of murder, enforced disappearance, persecution and torture against "hundreds of known victims of Kosovo Albanian, Serb, Roma, and other ethnicities and include political opponents."

Related Topics

Murder Army Facebook Tirana Roma The Hague Belgrade Albania Serbia Albanian Sunday From Best Court

Recent Stories

SCC launches campaign to laud efforts of healthcar ..

41 minutes ago

WSSP to spend Rs20.6mln on replacement of tube-wel ..

35 minutes ago

Efforts underway to overcome locust threat: Fakhar ..

35 minutes ago

Merkel slams 'unacceptable' stigma against people ..

35 minutes ago

Japan university awards first-ever ninja studies d ..

35 minutes ago

Madagascar's 'Colosseum' sparks outrage

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.