The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Kosovo President Hashim Thaci arrived for questioning by war crimes prosecutors in The Hague on Monday, saying that "nobody can rewrite history" over his role in the 1990s war.

"I am ready to face the new challenge and succeed for my son, my family, my people and my country," Thaci told reporters outside a special court. "Nobody can rewrite history. This is a price of freedom."