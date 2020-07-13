UrduPoint.com
Kosovo's Thaci Quizzed By War Crimes Prosecutors

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

Kosovo's Thaci quizzed by war crimes prosecutors

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Kosovo President Hashim Thaci arrived on Monday for questioning by war crimes prosecutors in The Hague, saying that "nobody can rewrite history" over his role in the 1990s war.

Thaci, 52, was indicted by a special tribunal in late June for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the 1998-99 conflict with Serbia that won the province its independence.

Thaci and others are charged with being "criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders" in addition to other crimes against Serb, Roma and Kosovo Albanian victims while he was leader of the rebel Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA).

"Today I am here to respect what I dreamt and fought for, a free independent Kosovo based on equal rights, multi-ethnic society and rule of law," Thaci told reporters outside the Kosovo Specialist Chambers.

"I am ready to face the new challenge and succeed for my son, my family, my people and my country. Nobody can rewrite history. This is a price of freedom." Around two dozen Thaci supporters gathered outside the court for his arrival, chanting his name, holding up Kosovo flags and waving banners with slogans including "Hashim is not simply a name -- it is a symbol of an honourable epoch."A spokesman for the prosecutors at the court declined to comment when asked by AFP for details of the questioning.

A number of Thaci's former KLA colleagues have previously been interviewed by the court.

