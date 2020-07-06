Kotli, Mirpur to be slapped 10-day smart lock-down

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 05 (APP):Following the rapid spread of novel Corona virus, authorities Sunday decided to re-impose smart lock down for 10 days in the lake city of Mirpur and Kotli of Azad Jammu Kashmir with prime focus to combat the pandemic using all possible resources and preventive measures.

When contacted, Commissioner Mirpur division Ch. Muhamamd Raqeeb told APP here tonight that the concerned district administrations took the decision after continual daily increase in the emerging COVID-19 cases tested positive in all three Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher districts of Mirpur Division since over past three weeks particularly.

Elaborating, the Commissioner said that in Kotli, the smart lock down was being imposed with effect from July 6 (Monday) for next 10 days without pause till 12.00 midnight - July 15 (the ongoing month).

"And in most part of the municipal jurisdiction of Mirpur city, the 10-day smart lock-down will be imposed from July 7 (12.00 midnight) to July 15, (ongoing month) without any pause", Ch. Raqeeb said.

And according to Deputy Commissioner Bhimbher district Sardar Khalid Mahmood Khan, 10-day smart lock-down was imposed till July 03 (this month) in the district totally closing all the entry and exit points of the district leading to and from the adjoining Punjab and AJK's Mirpur district, he added.

Sardar Khalid told APP Sunday night that there had been considerable achievement in overcome the spread of corona virus in his district because of the strict implementation of the smart lock down across the district. "There has been considerable decrease in the cases, tested positive, in the district following the strong implementation of the prohibitory orders and SoPs contained for the area of Smart Lockdown", the DC added.

And in Mirpur, District administration announced to impose the 10-day smart lock down in the city with effect6 from July 7 (Tuesday – 12.00 midnight) till July 15, 12.00 midnight without any break.

Decision to this effect was taken an emergent meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Tahir Mumtaz Raja in the chair here Sunday evening in view of the rising trend of the COVID-19 cases of pandemic in the lake city.

SSP Raja Irfan Salim, ADC (G) Raja Qaiser Aurangzeb, AC Munir Qureshi, Tehsildar Yasir Gardezi, officials of the health department and other related state functionaries attended.

Mirpur District Administration took the decision to impose the smart lock down in Mirpur the largest and busiest hub of business and economic activities.

The meeting decided to impose the strict smart lock-down at all the entry / exist points through the deployment of police contingents led by DSPs at each above vulnerable site.

"Fool proof arrangements will prevail at all the entry / exit points of Mirpur leading through the natural routes to the district", the meeting decided with prime focus to avert the threat of the spread of the pandemic in the area.

"Heavy police contingents led by DSPs would be deputed at all entry points of Mirpur district leading from Jhelum, Kotli, Palak and Dhan Galli into Mirpur district during the smart lock-down", said Mirpur Senior Superintendent of Police Raja Irfan Saleem.

All sorts of public transports at all inter-city and inter-district routes will remain suspended during whole of the scheduled 10-day smart lock down period, the SSP told APP when contacted.

Earlier addressing the meeting, Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Raja Tahir Mumtaz said while highlighting the smart lock-down conditions at the vulnerable points that only the goods and essential services transport especially those engaged in the movement of edibles and medical services would be allowed under the determined SOP for the movement to and from the district for their officially-determined destinations.

The meeting discussed the current situation and the scheduled re-imposition of the smart lock-down – to be partidularly implemented in the municipal jurisdiction of the city especially in the area falling in two major police stations of city and thothal.

The meeting decided to ensure the strict implementation under the set SOP - the Standard Operating Procedure - designed by the State government for the implementation of the prohibitory orders in letter and spirit to ensure the positive results of the lock down.