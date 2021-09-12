UrduPoint.com

Koulibaly Sinks Struggling Juve To Put Napoli Top

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

Koulibaly sinks struggling Juve to put Napoli top

Naples, Italy, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Kalidou Koulibaly made sure that Juventus' miserable start to the season continued on Saturday with the late winner in a 2-1 triumph for Napoli that put them top of Serie A.

Senegal defender Koulibaly knocked home the winning strike from practically on the goal line with five minutes to go at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to maintain Napoli's 100 percent start and move them three points clear in first place.

Matteo Politano levelled for Luciano Spalletti's side just before the hour mark after Alvaro Morata had put a depleted Juve ahead early on.

Defeat for Massimiliano Allegri's Juve drops them down to 16th place in Italy's top flight after a second straight defeat which leaves them with a single point from their first three matches.

Lazio, Inter Milan, Roma and AC Milan will attempt to maintain their perfect starts when they play on Sunday.

Juve had come into the match against one of their fiercest rivals off the back of an embarrassing home defeat to Empoli and the sudden departure of Cristiano Ronaldo before the international break.

It was one of the players charged with filling the goalscoring gap left by Ronaldo who gave Juve the lead, Morata robbing a dozing Kostas Manolas before racing through to slot home the opener.

Napoli's initial enthusiasm slowly waned as Juve, missing Italy forward Federico Chiesa and all of their South American internationals -- including Paulo Dybala -- closed ranks to protect their lead.

It was another error that allowed the hosts to level in the 57th minute, this time from goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny who could only pat Lorenzo Insigne's weak shot at the feet of Politano.

Italy international Politano was presented with a tight angle but managed to squeeze his low shot under the scrambling Szczesny.

And Koulibaly sent the home fans into raptures when Szczesny, who did well to stop substitute Moise Kean from scoring an own goal on his return to the Juve side, couldn't stop the ball ricocheting off the imposing centre-back and into the net.

In Saturday's early game, Venezia got their first points of the season after running out 2-1 winners at fellow promoted team Empoli.

Atalanta host Fiorentina in Saturday's late match.

Related Topics

Pakistan Awami Tehreek Roma Lead Italy Sunday All From Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Bordeaux-Begles' Lam opens season account in Stade ..

Bordeaux-Begles' Lam opens season account in Stade Francais win

5 minutes ago
 Ronaldo double sinks Newcastle on Man Utd return, ..

Ronaldo double sinks Newcastle on Man Utd return, Arsenal ease Arteta pressure

5 minutes ago
 ECP finalizes arrangements for holding cantonment ..

ECP finalizes arrangements for holding cantonment board elections on Sunday

20 minutes ago
 NSA warns abandoning Afghanistan to be a mistake

NSA warns abandoning Afghanistan to be a mistake

20 minutes ago
 Biden Commemorates Victims of 9/11 Attacks by Layi ..

Biden Commemorates Victims of 9/11 Attacks by Laying Wreaths, Attending Ceremoni ..

20 minutes ago
 Etisalat, Emirates Steel, TAQA first joiners of Na ..

Etisalat, Emirates Steel, TAQA first joiners of National ICV Programme

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.