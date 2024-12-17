Open Menu

KP-CTA To Organize Five-day Hunar Fest

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 11:30 AM

KP-CTA to organize five-day Hunar Fest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture & Tourism Authority (KPCTA) is organizing a five-day Hunar Festival from 27th to 31 December 2024 here at Destination Heritage at Peshawar Cantonment.

Beside the Department of Archeology and Museums Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Destination Heritage Peshawar and Skill Zone have also extended support in holding of the festival which will continue till December 31, 2024 at Destination Heritage,

Peshawar Cantonment.

Artisans from all provinces of the country will erect and decorate their handicraft stalls while the artwork of students has also been included in the fair.

Artisans from all provinces of the country will erect and decorate their handicraft stalls while the artwork of students has also been included in the fair.

Apart from this, traditional food, cottage industry, magic show and folk music will also be part of the fair.

APP/aqk

