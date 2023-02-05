KP Governor pays tribute to Kashmiri people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday said that the silence by the international community and the UN on the grim situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has emboldened India to continue with its atrocities on the Kashmiris.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' at CM House here, Haji Ghulam Ali said that the international community should play a serious role in a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue and stop Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

He paid tribute to Kashmiri people who rendered matchless sacrifices during the fight against their right to self-determination and marked it a great symbol of bravery.

We will continue our diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri brethren in achieving their goal of freedom, he added.

Chief Minister KP Muhammad Azam Khan, caretaker provincial ministers, government officers, leaders of Hurriyat Conference, political and social figures, and students participated in the ceremony.

Due to section 144 by the district administration in order to maintain law and order in Peshawar, a ceremony was held inside the CM house.