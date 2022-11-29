KP pavilion displays unique cultural heritage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The cultural pavilion of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the ongoing Folk Festival of Pakistan - Lok Mela is serving as the center of attraction for visitors besides pavilions of other provinces.

Featuring as many as 25 master craftsmen and craftswomen from different parts of the province, the Pavilion offers authentic food and cultural dances presented by performers attired in vibrant costumes.

All the provinces and regions like Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit- Baltistan have set up their pavilions presenting folk music, dance and traditional arts and crafts from their respective areas.

While various artisan stalls have been allocated to female artisans including Tasleem Bibi in Hazara 'Phulkari', Naheed Bibi in Taar Kashi from D.I Khan, Naseem Akhtar and Tanzeela Yasmin in Hazara 'Jasti' work, Nasreen and Rameem Naz in crochet work and Farhat Jabeen in cross stitch embroidery.

Amongst them, the prominent is Tasleem Bibi who specializes in 'Phulkari' which means flower work or flowering on a hand-woven coarse cotton cloth. As the tradition of embroidery runs in her family, she attained mastery in this field from her mother and other female members at a very tender age.

Embroidery is the embellishment of any material with patterns or designs done with the needle and thread on the material. It reflects the local traditions, culture and physical environment of people and the place where it developed.

Phulkari is well known for its intricate designs. Silk threads in yellow shocking pink, white and green are used and darning stitch is employed in vertical, horizontal and diagonal movements to create elaborated geometric and floral patterns.

Male artisans include Waseem and Faheem in lacquer art, Fazal-e- Wahid in Swati Shawl weaving. Riaz Ahmed in wax printing, Niaz Ali in Basketry, Rustom in Stone carving, Sayar Khan in truck art, Umar Muhammad in Gandhara wooden art, Sheikh Usman Khalil in Karakuli/ Jinnah Caps.

The tempting aroma of the food especially Chappal Kabab compels visitors to visit the stall and taste the special foods of KP province. The pavilion also offers varieties of mouthwatering traditional food like 'patta seekh and lamb 'karahi' all washed down with a cup of Qehwa (green tea) added with cardamom flavor.

In close proximity, a Hujra has been created wherein musicians are presenting folk Pakhtoon music. "Tunk Takor" whilst playing traditional musical instruments like 'Rubab' table, harmonium, etc.