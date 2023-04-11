KP, Vietnam agree on holding single country cultural expos

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Adnan Jalil called on the Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong Hoan at Islamabad and discussed matters of bilateral interest, especially the promotion of trade and cultural activities between the two countries, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the provincial Caretaker Minister and the ambassador of Vietnam agreed to hold single-country cultural exhibitions and take steps for direct air flights between both countries.

On this occasion, the caretaker minister also stressed easing the visa issuance procedure for Pakistani visitors with the aim to promote tourism and trade opportunities between the two countries.

During the meeting, the provincial minister also invited the Vietnamese ambassador to Peshawar.

The ambassador agreed to the proposal of holding single-country cultural exhibitions between both countries.

The provincial minister also presented a traditional Chitrali cap to the Vietnamese ambassador.