Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

KP, Vietnam Agree On Holding Single Country Cultural Expos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 03:10 PM

KP, Vietnam agree on holding single country cultural expos

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Adnan Jalil called on the Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong Hoan at Islamabad and discussed matters of bilateral interest, especially the promotion of trade and cultural activities between the two countries, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the provincial Caretaker Minister and the ambassador of Vietnam agreed to hold single-country cultural exhibitions and take steps for direct air flights between both countries.

On this occasion, the caretaker minister also stressed easing the visa issuance procedure for Pakistani visitors with the aim to promote tourism and trade opportunities between the two countries.

During the meeting, the provincial minister also invited the Vietnamese ambassador to Peshawar.

The ambassador agreed to the proposal of holding single-country cultural exhibitions between both countries.

The provincial minister also presented a traditional Chitrali cap to the Vietnamese ambassador.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Vietnam Visa Commerce

Recent Stories

Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

14 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director- ..

UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director-General of Department of Econo ..

14 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General of UAQ Municipality

14 minutes ago
 Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportuniti ..

Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportunities in sustainable feedstocks

1 hour ago
 AUS leads critical conversations about future of d ..

AUS leads critical conversations about future of design education

1 hour ago
 Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Medi ..

Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Media Forum

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.