UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPMG Boss Sorry For 'moaning' Jibe At Audit Staff

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

KPMG boss sorry for 'moaning' jibe at audit staff

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The UK chairman of global accountancy firm KPMG has apologised for telling staff to stop moaning about working conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am sorry for the words I used, which did not reflect what I believe in, and I have apologised to my colleagues," UK chair Bill Michael said in a statement sent to AFP Wednesday.

"Looking after the wellbeing of our people and creating a culture where everyone can thrive is of critical importance to me and is at the heart of everything we do as a firm," he added.

The Financial Times reported that during a virtual meeting on Monday, members of KPMG's financial services consulting team told Michael about their concerns over potential cuts to pay and the ranking of individuals' performance.

Michael told staff to "stop moaning" and to stop "playing the victim card", according to the FT which cited employees.

KPMG, along with Deloitte, EY and PWC, form Britain's so-called Big Four accountants that are set for a shake up.

UK authorities want the industry to separate audit and consulting activities, while increasing oversight and competition following allegations of malpractice.

Related Topics

United Kingdom Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTCL Group Posts 38% Profit Growth in 2020

18 minutes ago

157,514 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

30 minutes ago

GB govt plans to construct Pissan Cricket Stadium ..

35 minutes ago

Moscow Court to Review Purported Case on Mark Zuck ..

20 minutes ago

19 held with kite flying material in faisalabad

20 minutes ago

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges new diplomats to uph ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.