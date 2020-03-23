Kraft says thank you to Brady in full-page Tampa ad

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Tom Brady, who left the New England Patriots to sign a two-year NFL deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, received a public thank you Sunday from Patriots team owner Robert Kraft.

Kraft thanked Brady in a full-page advertisement in the Tampa Bay Times newspsper on Sunday, two days after the 42-year-old quarterback signed with the Bucs.

Under the headline "THANK YOU TOM", the Kraft family described Brady as "the GOAT (greatest of all time) and forever a part of our family" and told Buccaneers fans to "take care of him.

You got a great one.""For 20 amazing years, you gave us everything you had," the advertisement said. "When you arrived as a sixth-round pick -- and the best selection this franchise has ever made -- no one imagined all you'd accomplish or how much you'd soon mean to an entire region."Brady left New England having won an NFL record half-dozen Super Bowl titles and 41 playoff games since 2001.