Tokyo, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Stoyka Krasteva became Bulgaria's first women's Olympic boxing champion after comfortably beating Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Turkey in the flyweight final in Tokyo on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Krasteva, who finished fifth at the London 2012 Games, was ahead on the scorecards after round one -- judges' scores are now displayed on screens to make the system more transparent.

She was again adjudged to have had the better of the second round, leaving her opponent to come out firing in the third and final round to save her chances of gold.

But Krasteva weathered the storm to win the title on unanimous points.