UrduPoint.com

Krejcikova Crushes Injured Azarenka To Set Up Keys Quarter-final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Krejcikova crushes injured Azarenka to set up Keys quarter-final

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova shattered the dreams of two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka on Sunday to set up a quarter-final with big-serving Madison Keys.

The fourth seed won the baseline battle to oust the veteran Belarusian Azarenka, who was struggling with a neck problem, 6-2, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena.

Victory set up a showdown with the unseeded Keys for a berth in the last four, after the American comfortably toppled eighth-seeded Spaniard Paula Badosa 6-3, 6-1.

"It was really amazing today because she is a champion here and she likes this court, she's very experienced on this court," said the Czech Krejcikova.

"I really admire her because she's such a good player and I'm extremely happy that I won today. It was a dream to play in a court like this and against such a champion." Krejcikova is coming off a big year in 2021, in which she took the title at Roland Garros and raced up the rankings.

But she had not made it past the second round in Australia in her two previous attempts.

She quickly took command in sweltering heat, returning well to keep the ball in play then dictating from the back of the court.

The 26-year-old earned the opening break with a beautiful lob and kept her focus to hold serve, then break again for 5-2.

Azarenka -- the 2012 and 2013 Melbourne champion -- was struggling with what appeared to be a neck problem and called for a medical timeout while a break and 0-1 down in the second set.

She was heard saying "it feels tight" but kept going only to call the physio again at 1-2.

Against the odds, she then broke back, but the injury was clearly hampering her serve and she double-faulted to hand Krejcikova another break and there was no way back.

The win kept alive fourth-ranked Krejcikova's slim chances of moving to world number one at the end of the tournament, but she needs to win the title and hope other results go in her favour.

Related Topics

World Australia Victoria Melbourne Madison Sunday Australian Open From Slim Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

16 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

21 minutes ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

16 hours ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

16 hours ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

17 hours ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.