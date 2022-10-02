UrduPoint.com

Krejcikova Defeats Home Star Kontaveit To Claim Tallinn Title

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Krejcikova defeats home star Kontaveit to claim Tallinn title

Tallinn, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Barbora Krejcikova denied top seed Anett Kontaveit a home win at the Tallinn Open on Sunday with the Czech claiming her first title of the season in straight sets.

Seventh seed Krejcikova won through 6-2, 6-3 against world number four Kontaveit, sealing victory in 1hr 22min with just three points conceded in the last three games.

The result snapped Kontaveit's 24-match winning streak on indoor hard court.

The Estonian also lost to Krejcikova in the Sydney semi-final this year after throwing away seven match points.

It was the fourth career title for Krejcikova who claimed her first three in a three-week spell last year, including a maiden Grand Slam at the 2021 French Open.

"Really proud how I was able to bring my best performance for the final," said Krejcikova.

"I was expecting that Anett is going to play fast and she would try to put me under pressure from the first point. So I was just trying to play my game, and just trying to eliminate that."After winning on home soil in Prague last July, Krejcikova, 26, had only made one singles final since, losing to Paula Badosa at Sydney in January.

