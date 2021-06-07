UrduPoint.com
Krejcikova Into Maiden Grand Slam Quarter-final At French Open

Muhammad Irfan 50 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

Krejcikova into maiden Grand Slam quarter-final at French Open

Paris, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Barbora Krejcikova reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open on Monday with a straight sets win over 2018 runner-up and former US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

Krejcikova, ranked 33 in the world, defeated the American 6-2, 6-0 to record a ninth successive win on the tour having arrived in Paris on the back of a maiden singles title in Strasbourg.

The Czech player, a former doubles champion at Roland Garros, will face either Coco Gauff of the United States or Tunisia's Ons Jabeur for a place in the semi-finals.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

