Krejcikova Knocks Fifth Seed Svitolina Out Of French Open

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Paris, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Barbora Krejcikova knocked fifth seed Elina Svitolina out of the French Open on Saturday, leaving only three of the women's top 10 seeds left in the tournament.

Krejcikova reached the last 16 for the second successive year with a 6-3, 6-2 victory and goes on to face former US Open champion Sloane Stephens for a place in the quarter-finals.

Fourth seed Sofia Kenin and eighth-seeded defending champion Iga Swiatek look to make the fourth round later Saturday.

Serena Williams, seeded seventh, plays her last 16 match on Sunday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

