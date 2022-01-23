(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova is still struggling to believe she is featuring against top players at the sharp end of majors after shattering the dreams of two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka on Sunday.

The fourth seed won the baseline battle to oust the veteran Belarusian Azarenka, who was struggling with a neck problem, 6-2, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena to set up a quarter-final with big-serving Madison Keys.

Krejcikova, from the Czech Republic, was until last year better known as a doubles specialist having picked up 10 titles including the mixed doubles at the Australian Open in 2020 and 2021.

But she broke through in singles in 2021, winning her maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros and two other tournaments to race up the rankings.

"I wouldn't say it's disbelief, I would say it's just something special and magical," she said on facing someone like Azarenka in a major on Melbourne Park's premier court.

"Couple months ago I wasn't even top 100. Now I'm here and I'm playing on the biggest stadiums with the champions. I'm actually able to beat them.

"I wouldn't really say it's disbelief any more, I would just say it's like a very nice surprise.

"I always wanted to play on a big stage ... where there are a lot of fans there giving us a nice atmosphere," she added.

Krejcikova quickly took command against Azarenka in sweltering heat, returning well to keep the ball in play then dictating from the back of the court.

The 26-year-old earned the opening break with a beautiful lob and kept her focus to hold serve, then break again for 5-2.

Azarenka -- the 2012 and 2013 Melbourne champion -- was struggling with what appeared to be a neck problem and called for a medical timeout while a break and 0-1 down in the second set.

She was heard saying "it feels tight" but kept going only to call the physio again at 1-2.

Against the odds, she then broke back, but the injury was clearly hampering her serve and she double-faulted to hand Krejcikova another break and there was no way back.

The win kept alive fourth-ranked Krejcikova's slim chances of moving to world number one at the end of the tournament, but she needs to win the title and hope other results go in her favour.

She knows Keys will be a formidable next opponent.

She's really powerful, she does her things well," she said.

"I think she likes to be aggressive. Today she was really serving well and she was also hitting her forehand really well.

"We have to find a way how to eliminate these things, how to give her my game."