Krejcikova To Spearhead Czechs At Billie Jean King Cup

Tue 05th October 2021

Prague, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Reigning French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova will lead the Czech team at the maiden edition of the Billie Jean King Cup finals next month, the team said on Monday.

The rebranded Fed Cup tournament will be held on indoor hard courts at Prague's O2 Arena on November 1-6 after the Czech capital replaced Budapest as the host city earlier this year.

Krejcikova, the world number five in singles and number one for doubles, will team up with her doubles partner Katerina Siniakova, who is ranked 53rd in singles and second in doubles.

Krejcikova and Siniakova have won three Grand Slam titles -- including this year's French Open -- as well as the Olympic title at Tokyo.

The Czech team, which won six of the last nine Fed Cup editions, will also comprise 37th-ranked Olympic finalist Marketa Vondrousova and 52nd-ranked Tereza Martincova.

Veteran doubles specialist Lucie Hradecka is the fifth member of the team, which will miss resting two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and world number three Karolina Pliskova, who is getting ready for the WTA Finals later in November.

