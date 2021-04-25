UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Aide Says Putin-Biden Summit Possible In June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

Kremlin aide says Putin-Biden summit possible in June

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :A top aide to Vladimir Putin said Sunday that a possible summit between the Russian leader and his US counterpart Joe Biden could take place in June.

Biden earlier this month offered a meeting between the two leaders in a neutral country, as tensions between Russia and the West escalated sharply over the conflict in Ukraine, new sanctions on Moscow and the health of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

The Kremlin has said it is still considering the offer, but on Sunday, Putin's top foreign policy aide, Yury Ushakov, said that planning is underway.

"June is being named, there are even concrete dates," Ushakov said on state-run television channel Rossiya-1.

On the same show, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov repeated a statement by his ministry earlier this month that the summit offer "was received positively and is currently under consideration".

The White House on Friday said that in June Biden would be attending the G7 summit in Britain and the NATO and EU summits in Brussels, but it did not say whether Biden would also seek to include a potential summit with Putin during the trip.

Austria and Finland have expressed interest in hosting a possible meeting between the two leaders.

Tensions between Moscow and Washington have cooled since Friday, with Russia beginning to withdraw its armed forces that had been on drills near Ukraine and Navalny ending his hunger strike.

The military drills and Russia's massing of troops on Ukraine's northern and eastern borders as well as on the Crimean peninsula it annexed in 2014 had sparked alarm in the West and calls by Biden for Moscow to back down.

Biden also warned Russia that it would face repercussions if Navalny died in jail, after the opposition figure launched a hunger strike demanding proper medical treatment.

The Kremlin earlier this month said it was good that Biden was seeking dialogue with Putin, but it criticised Washington for expelling 10 Russian diplomats and imposing new sanctions for alleged election interference and hacking.

Moscow responded by expelling ten US diplomats and barring a number of Biden administration officials from entering Russia.

As tensions soared, Washington's envoy to Moscow John Sullivan returned to the United States this week for consultations after Moscow recommended that he temporarily leave.

Related Topics

Election NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Jail White House Died Brussels Vladimir Putin Same United States Finland June Sunday TV From Top Opposition Hacking

Recent Stories

UAE hosts competitiveness, leadership training for ..

36 minutes ago

China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, all from over ..

36 minutes ago

&#039;Miral&#039; embarks on digital transformatio ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai records 4,643 sales transactions worth AED 1 ..

51 minutes ago

UAE supports efforts to reduce global malaria inci ..

51 minutes ago

Wizz Air launches its chatbot Amelia

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.