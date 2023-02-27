Kremlin calls new EU sanctions package against Russia 'absurd'

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Kremlin hit out at the European Union on Monday after the bloc adopted its latest package of sanctions against Russia for its military intervention in Ukraine.

"All this, of course, is absurd," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to a question about the new penalties, which target 121 individuals and entities.

The latest penalties are the 10th round of EU sanctions aimed at undercutting Russia's finances and military supplies for the conflict.

Peskov said Western countries were struggling to find more people and entities to sanction.

"That explains the illogical listing of individuals and entities," Peskov said.

"We are talking about such accomplished people and for them, inclusion in the lists will not cause any discomfort," he added.

The latest EU sanctions target dozens of Russian entities -- meaning businesses or state agencies -- including another three Russian banks.

Being on the list means an asset freeze in the EU and a visa ban.