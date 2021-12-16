UrduPoint.com

Kremlin 'categorically' Rejects Ruling Russia Behind Berlin Contract Killing

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin 'categorically' rejects ruling Russia behind Berlin contract killing

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The Kremlin on Thursday "categorically" rejected a German court's ruling that Russia ordered the 2019 assassination of a former Chechen commander in a Berlin park.

"We categorically disagree with this conclusion," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters a day after the ruling, which resulted in Germany expelling two Russian diplomats.

