Kremlin Concerned Over Developments In Armenia, Urges 'calm'
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 03:10 PM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Moscow is concerned over developments in Armenia and is calling for calm after the country's prime minister accused the military of an attempted coup, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday.
"We are watching the development of the situation in Armenia with concern," Peskov said, adding: "Naturally we call for calm."