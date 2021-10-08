Kremlin congratulates 'courageous' Nobel Prize winner Muratov

Moscow, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Kremlin on Friday congratulated Dmitry Muratov, chief editor of Russia's top independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, after he won the Nobel Peace prize for his efforts to protect freedom of expression.

"We congratulate him," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "He is talented. He is courageous."