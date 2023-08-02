Open Menu

Kremlin Critic Navalny Faces Decades More In Prison

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023

Moscow, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :A Russian court will deliver its verdict on Friday in the trial of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is facing extremism charges that could keep him behind bars for decades.

In his closing statement to the court, the 47-year-old criticised Russia's military operation in Ukraine, which was followed by an unprecedented crackdown on critics of President Vladimir Putin's government.

Russia was "floundering in a pool of either mud or blood," Navalny said.

"Around it lie tens of thousands of people killed in the most stupid and senseless war of the 21st century," he told the court.

Prosecutors have requested a jail term of 20 years on charges that include the financing of extremist activity, publicly inciting extremist activities and "rehabilitating Nazi ideology".

Navalny is serving a nine-year prison sentence on embezzlement charges that his supporters see as punishment for his political work.

The feisty government critic built a huge following on social media with videos exposing the alleged corruption of the Russian elite, and mobilised massive anti-government protests.

He was arrested in 2021 on his arrival in Moscow from Germany, where he had been recovering from a poisoning attack he blames on the Kremlin.

The trial is being held behind closed doors at the IK-6 penal colony, a maximum security prison some 250 kilometres (155 miles) east of Moscow where Navalny is jailed.

