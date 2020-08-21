UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Critic Navalny Fights For Life After Suspected Poisoning

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 08:50 AM

Kremlin critic Navalny fights for life after suspected poisoning

Omsk, Russia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was battling for his life in a Siberian hospital on Friday after a suspected poisoning as an air ambulance was dispatched to fly him to Germany for treatment.

Navalny, a 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner who is among President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, was hospitalised in the city of Omsk after he lost consciousness while on a flight and his plane made an emergency landing.

"The doctors are really working now on saving his life," the hospital's deputy head doctor Anatoly Kalinichenko told journalists in Omsk.

Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said he was on a ventilator in a coma and his condition was serious but stable.

"Alexei has toxic poisoning," Yarmysh wrote on Twitter, describing how he was taken ill during the flight from the city of Tomsk to Moscow.

The hospital has not released any diagnosis while the regional health ministry said Navalny's coma was not medically induced.

An air ambulance left Nuremberg early Friday to collect Navalny after Chancellor Angela Merkel extended an offer of treatment, German media reported.

"I hope that he can recover and... he can receive from us all the help and medical support needed," Merkel said in a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Navalny's team had said earlier that the hospital in Omsk was ill-equipped and his doctor Anastasia Vasilyeva said she had asked for the Kremlin's help to transfer him to a European clinic.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov wished Navalny a "speedy recovery" after pledging Kremlin help to secure him treatment abroad if needed.

Peskov said claims of poisoning were "only assumptions" until tests proved otherwise.

Yarmysh claimed Putin was responsible for poisoning Navalny, saying: "Whether or not he gave the order personally, the blame lies with him." - 'Something in his tea' - Navalny's wife Yulia travelled to visit him in the city about 2,200 kilometres (1,400 miles) east of Moscow.

Yarmysh said police and investigators had also arrived and journalists reported seeing FSB security service agents at the hospital.

"We think that Alexei was poisoned with something mixed in his tea. That was the only thing he drank in the morning," Yarmysh wrote on Twitter.

She told the Echo of Moscow radio station that she was "sure it was intentional poisoning".

State news agency TASS cited a sceptical response from a law enforcement source.

"We can't rule out that he drank or took something himself yesterday," the source said, a claim Yarmysh dismissed as "complete rubbish".

She said that Navalny seemed "absolutely fine" when they went to Tomsk airport.

"Straight after take-off he quite quickly lost consciousness." Political analyst Tatiana Stanovaya said that Navalny had "hundreds of enemies including some hardened individuals", pointing to his anti-corruption investigations that attract millions of views online.

Amnesty International urged Russia to hold a "prompt and independent investigation" into the incident while European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said "those responsible must be held to account" if the suspected poisoning was confirmed.

Muscovites said they suspected Navalny was poisoned over his political views.

"I think this is a deliberate attempt on his life because he has fought so fiercely with the government lately," said 18-year-old student Yaroslav Lyangasov.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Twitter German European Union Student Fine Visit Doctor Wife Germany Vladimir Putin Omsk Tomsk Angela Merkel Media All From Government Million Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

No rift in Pak-Saudi ties as strong economic, poli ..

9 hours ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

9 hours ago

Transport dept takes multiple steps to provide mod ..

9 hours ago

Trump pushes sale of F-35 military jets to UAE des ..

9 hours ago

EFP to promote agri technical research

9 hours ago

Young girl commits suicide due to domestic dispute ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.