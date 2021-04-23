UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Critic Navalny Says Halting Hunger Strike

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 06:10 PM

Kremlin critic Navalny says halting hunger strike

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Friday that he was halting his three-week hunger strike following advice from his doctors and thanked his supporters.

Navalny made the announcement after his personal doctors said in an open letter on Thursday he should "immediately" call off his hunger strike or they will "have no one to treat soon." "Taking into account the progress and all the circumstances, I am beginning to end my hunger strike," President Vladimir Putin's best-known critic said in an Instagram post.

He said that the process would take him 24 days.

"They say it's even harder," he added.

On Wednesday, thousands of Russians took to the streets in dozens of cities across the country, after the West warned the Kremlin that it would face "consequences" in the event of Navalny's death.

Navalny announced a hunger strike in his penal colony on March 31, demanding to see an independent doctor for pain in his back and numbness in his arms and legs.

Navalny's personal doctors -- who have been unable to examine their patient in the prison -- last week said the results of his blood test showed he was in critical condition and was at risk of going into cardiac arrest at "any minute.

" Navalny said that he was guided in his decision by the recommendation of his doctors, whom he "completely trusts", and the fact that some of his supporters also went on hunger strike in solidarity.

"Friends, my heart is full of love and gratitude for you, but I do not want for anybody to suffer because of me," he said.

Navalny added that he had been twice seen by civilian doctors and is getting medical tests.

He stressed that he still wanted to see an independent doctor, pointing to the numbness in his limbs.

Navalny was arrested when he returned to Russia in January after months recovering in Germany from a Novichok poisoning he blames on the Kremlin -- an accusation Moscow rejects.

He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years over an old fraud conviction and has been serving time in a penal colony about 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Doctor Germany Progress Vladimir Putin January March Post Event All From Blood Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari's sister contracts COVID-19

58 minutes ago

105,443 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

Shifa Foundation launches food campaign for daily ..

1 hour ago

FM arrives in Istanbul on two-day official tour

1 hour ago

CPWB chairperson takes notice of girl's rape

1 hour ago

Ex-Eskom contractor arrested in London on graft ch ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.