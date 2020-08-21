UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Critic's Life At Risk Unless He Can Be Moved: Spokeswoman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:40 AM

Omsk, Russia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Russian doctors say Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny cannot be moved from the Siberian hospital where he is being treated for suspected poisoning, putting his life at risk, his spokeswoman said Friday.

"The chief doctor stated that Navalny is not transportable. Condition is unstable," Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter.

"The ban on transporting Alexei is a direct threat to his life. It is deadly to remain in the Omsk hospital without equipment or a diagnosis."

