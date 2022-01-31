Kremlin denounces UK plan for new Russia sanctions

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Kremlin on Monday denounced Britain's plans to target Russian companies with sanctions to deter Moscow from invading Ukraine, and vowed to retaliate if need be.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Sunday that London would unveil new sanctions legislation to widen the country's sanctions toolbox so "any company of interest to the Kremlin and the regime in Russia" could be targeted.

"This is a very worrying statement from London, not only for our companies. This demonstrates a fair amount of unpredictability on the part of London and is a cause for serious concern for international financial structures," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

He called it an "undisguised attack on business." "Essentially, the British cabinet is threatening its big businesses, among other things.

The Anglo-Saxons are massively ramping up tensions on the European continent." Moscow will respond with "retaliatory measures" if Russian companies are targeted, Peskov added.

"These measures will be based on our own interests," he said without providing further details.

Relations between Russia and the West are at their lowest point since the Cold War after Moscow deployed tens of thousands of troops on the border of Ukraine.

The military build-up has prompted fears it is planning an invasion, spooking NATO and its members in the region and prompting the Western alliance to explore bolstering its own deployments there.

Britain is preparing to offer NATO a "major" deployment of troops, weapons, warships and jets in Europe, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced late Saturday.