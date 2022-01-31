UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Denounces UK Plan For New Russia Sanctions

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Kremlin denounces UK plan for new Russia sanctions

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Kremlin on Monday denounced Britain's plans to target Russian companies with sanctions to deter Moscow from invading Ukraine, and vowed to retaliate if need be.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Sunday that London would unveil new sanctions legislation to widen the country's sanctions toolbox so "any company of interest to the Kremlin and the regime in Russia" could be targeted.

"This is a very worrying statement from London, not only for our companies. This demonstrates a fair amount of unpredictability on the part of London and is a cause for serious concern for international financial structures," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

He called it an "undisguised attack on business." "Essentially, the British cabinet is threatening its big businesses, among other things.

The Anglo-Saxons are massively ramping up tensions on the European continent." Moscow will respond with "retaliatory measures" if Russian companies are targeted, Peskov added.

"These measures will be based on our own interests," he said without providing further details.

Relations between Russia and the West are at their lowest point since the Cold War after Moscow deployed tens of thousands of troops on the border of Ukraine.

The military build-up has prompted fears it is planning an invasion, spooking NATO and its members in the region and prompting the Western alliance to explore bolstering its own deployments there.

Britain is preparing to offer NATO a "major" deployment of troops, weapons, warships and jets in Europe, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced late Saturday.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Prime Minister Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Company London Alliance Border Sunday From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Erdogan to Discuss Putin's Visit to Turkey at Cabi ..

Erdogan to Discuss Putin's Visit to Turkey at Cabinet Meeting on Monday - Report ..

29 minutes ago
 'Mind the (funding) gap!' London's 'Tube' seeks po ..

'Mind the (funding) gap!' London's 'Tube' seeks post-Covid cash

29 minutes ago
 Fatima Zahra RA conference held in Sukkur

Fatima Zahra RA conference held in Sukkur

29 minutes ago
 Peskov on Orban's Visit: Russia Appreciates Hungar ..

Peskov on Orban's Visit: Russia Appreciates Hungary's Independent Approach to Pa ..

29 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 14,546 new COVID-19 cases, death ..

Philippines logs 14,546 new COVID-19 cases, death toll exceeds 54,000

29 minutes ago
 Japan to reopen mass COVID-19 vaccination center t ..

Japan to reopen mass COVID-19 vaccination center to speed up boosters

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>