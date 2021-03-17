UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Denounces UK Plan To Increase Nuclear Arsenal

Wed 17th March 2021

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The Kremlin said Wednesday it regretted the UK's decision to increase its nuclear arsenal, after Britain unveiled plans to bolster its stockpile from 180 warheads to 260 by the end of the decade.

"We are very sorry that the UK has chosen this path of increasing nuclear warheads. This decision harms international stability and strategic security," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

