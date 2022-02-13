Kremlin denounces US 'peak hysteria' after Putin-Biden call

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :The Kremlin on Saturday denounced US "peak hysteria" surrounding the Ukraine conflict but said Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden had agreed to continue dialogue.

Speaking after new phone talks between Putin and Biden, the Kremlin's top foreign policy advisor Yury Ushakov told a conference call: "Hysteria has reached its peak" but added that "the presidents have agreed to continue contacts at all levels".