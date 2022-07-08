Moscow, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :The Kremlin on Friday said it was saddened by the death of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe and hailed him as a "patriot.""We are deeply saddened by the news from Japan," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said shortly after a Japanese hospital confirmed Abe was pronounced dead after being shot at a campaign event.

"Abe was truly a patriot of Japan."