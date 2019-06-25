Kremlin hails Russia return to Europe rights body

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Kremlin hailed Tuesday Russia's return to the Council of Europe's parliamentary assembly as "victory of common sense", after Moscow was stripped of its voting rights over the annexation of Crimea.

A decision to allow Russia to return is a deeply controversial issue and divided the European continent's foremost human rights body.

Kremlin critics say that Russia's comeback is the first crack in international sanctions imposed on Moscow after it annexed Crimea in 2014.

"This is a very positive event," Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"PACE cannot fully operate without Russia's participation," Peskov added, praising the "victory of common sense" in Strasbourg.

Earlier Tuesday, the Council of Europe's parliamentary assembly (PACE) agreed to allow Russian representatives to return, to prevent Russia crashing out of the top rights body.

But Ukraine and the Baltic countries say the move sends the wrong signal to the world, adding Moscow did nothing to deserve the lifting of sanctions.

The Tuesday decision sparked outrage in Ukraine, with the ex-Soviet country suspending its work at PACE and President Volodymyr Zelensky calling the move "disappointing." Russia had warned that it could quit the Council of Europe altogether if it was not allowed to take part in Wednesday's election of the watchdog's new general secretary.

Moscow representatives were stripped of their voting rights after Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Russia responded by boycotting the assembly, and has since 2017 refused to pay its 33-million-euro ($37-million) share of the annual budget of the human rights watchdog.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Russia would pay its debt "as soon as" the country's rights at PACE are restored in full.

The Council of Europe, which is separate from the European Union, has no binding powers but brings together around 300 lawmakers from 47 states to make recommendations on rights and democracy.

Its centrepiece is the European Court of Human Rights.