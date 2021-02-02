Kremlin hopes Navalny 'nonsense' will not affect EU ties

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Kremlin said Tuesday it hopes the fate of jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny, whose arrest sparked large-scale protests and Western condemnation, would not affect Russia's ties with Europe.

"We hope that such nonsense as linking the prospects of Russia-EU relations with the resident of a detention centre will not happen," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, days ahead of a visit to Moscow by the European Union's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell.