Kremlin not expecting 'political wisdom' from UK

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Russia said Friday it was not expecting any "political wisdom" from the United Kingdom or any of its Western allies, a day after outgoing UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned.

"We cannot expect any insights or political wisdom from anyone in the West now... especially from Great Britain, where the current head of the executive is not elected by the people," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

He was answering a question about former prime minister Boris Johnson reportedly eyeing a return to Downing Street.

Relations between Moscow and London have sunk to record lows since Russia sent troops to Ukraine in February.

Russia considered Johnson, who had good relations with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, as a particularly unfriendly Western leader.

The UK has provided Ukraine with military hardware, funding and training resources.

After Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation just six weeks into her time in office Thursday, Russia's foreign ministry said the UK had "never known such a disgrace as prime minister."