Kremlin praises 'measured' US response to Polish missile incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The Kremlin on Wednesday praised Washington's "measured" response after a missile landed in Poland and US President Joe Biden said it was "unlikely" that it had come from Russia.

"In this instance, attention should be paid to the measured and more professional response from the American side," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov added that: "As for the incident in Poland, Russia has nothing to do with it".

A missile landed in Poland near the Ukraine border on Tuesday, killing two people.

The incident came as world leaders gathered for the G20 in Bali, where Western heads of state cautioned against jumping to conclusions.

Asked if the missile had been fired from Russia, Biden said there was "preliminary information that contests that".

"It's unlikely... that it was fired from Russia. But we'll see." Polish President Andrzej Duda also urged calm, saying there was no "unequivocal evidence" for where the missile came from and that he saw it as an "isolated" incident The Russian defence ministry denied Russia's responsibility in the deadly blast.

"Photographs of the wreckage... were unequivocally identified by Russian military experts as fragments of a guided anti-aircraft missile of a Ukrainian S-300 air defence system," the ministry said in a statement.

"Precision strikes were carried out on targets only on the territory of Ukraine and at a distance of no closer than 35 kilometres from the Ukrainian-Polish border," it added.