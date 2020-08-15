UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Predicts Swift Resolution Of Belarus Unrest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 07:00 PM

Kremlin predicts swift resolution of Belarus unrest

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The Kremlin said Saturday that President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko agreed in a phone call that the "problems" in Belarus would be swiftly resolved.

The phone call came after Belarus leader who claims to have won a disputed presidential election on Sunday said he needed to contact Moscow over growing protests against his rule.

"Both sides expressed confidence that all the problems that have arisen will be resolved soon," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Russia has been the only neighbour of Belarus to back Lukashenko during the mass protests that have gained growing support from Belarusians and drawn international condemnation of police violence and vote-rigging.

The Kremlin in its account of the exchange between Putin and Lukashenko said that "the most important thing is to prevent destructive forces from taking advantage of these problems." It said these forces "are striving to harm the mutually beneficial cooperation of the two countries in the union state." It said the two sides agreed to continue regular contacts and their "intention to strengthen their relations as a union." Belarusian riot police have used extreme violence and detainees have reported beatings and torture in prison.

Lukashenko, in charge of Belarus for the past 26 years, has a history of playing Russia off against the neighbouring European Union when it suits him but Belarus is highly economically dependent on Russia.

Lukashenko issued criticisms of Russia during his election campaign and Belarus detained 33 Russians on suspicion of planning riots ahead of polls.

However he has since changed his rhetoric to blame protests on provocateurs coming from countries including Poland and the Netherlands.

Russia in statements supportive of Lukashenko's election victory has stressed the importance of strengthening the alliance between the two countries, which are formally a union state and until the coronavirus pandemic had no border restrictions.

Lukashenko has said that he opposes full unification with Russia.

In a gesture towards Russia, Belarus on Friday handed back all but one of the 33 detained Russians without charging them.

It earlier issued an embarrassing claim for Russia that they were mercenaries in Wagner, a shadowy private army reportedly funded by a close ally of Putin.

Related Topics

Election Riots Army Police Exchange Condemnation Moscow Russia European Union Vladimir Putin Alliance Belarus Poland Netherlands Border Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University holds virtual graduation cere ..

33 minutes ago

Pak, Kashmir expatriates celebrate Independence Da ..

3 minutes ago

Street library inaugurates in Lyari

3 minutes ago

Russia produces first batch of virus vaccine: mini ..

3 minutes ago

Tour contenders Kruijswijk, Buchmann crash out of ..

3 minutes ago

Klopp wins Premier League manager of the season

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.