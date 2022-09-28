UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says 'absurd' To Accuse Russia Of Nord Stream Gas Leaks

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Kremlin says 'absurd' to accuse Russia of Nord Stream gas leaks

Moscow, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Kremlin said Wednesday it was "stupid and absurd" to suspect that Russia was behind gas leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines to Europe, deemed to be a "deliberate act" by the EU.

"It's quite predictable and also predictably stupid to give voice to these kinds of narratives -- predictably stupid and absurd," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters after Ukraine said the leaks were a "terrorist attack" by Moscow.

Peskov said the leaks were "quite problematic" for Moscow.

"Both branches were filled with gas, ready for pumping, and this gas is very expensive. Now this gas is disappearing into the air," Peskov said.

"I want to urge everyone to think before making any statements, to wait for results of the investigation," he added.

"This is a situation that requires dialogue, prompt interaction on the part of all sides to find what happened. So far we see an absolute lack of such dialogue," Peskov said.

Three unexplained gas leaks, preceded by two explosions, occurred on the Baltic Sea's Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on Monday.

The pipelines have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions in recent months as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following its military intervention in Ukraine.

Built in parallel to the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Nord Stream 2 was intended to double the capacity for Russian gas imports to Germany.

But Berlin blocked the newly completed Nord Stream 2 in the days before Moscow sent troops to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Germany Berlin Nord Gas All

Recent Stories

"I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran ..

"I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran Khan to leaked audio

6 minutes ago
 World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

30 minutes ago
 Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

34 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minist ..

Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minister

36 minutes ago
 Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan, England will lock horns at Lahore's Gadd ..

Pakistan, England will lock horns at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.