Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Kremlin dismissed rumours on Friday that it ordered the assassination of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who reportedly died in an aviation incident after leading an uprising against Russia's military leadership.

"There is a lot of speculation around the plane crash and the tragic death of the passengers, including Yevgeny Prigozhin," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a briefing.

"Of course, in the West, this speculation is being presented from a certain angle. All of this is an absolute lie," Peskov said.

The crash on Wednesday occurred exactly two months after Prigozhin led a deadly rebellion against Moscow's top brass, unrest seen by observers as having been the biggest threat to President Vladimir Putin's long rule.