Kremlin Says 'clear' That Biden Does Not Want Better Ties With Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

Kremlin says 'clear' that Biden does not want better ties with Russia

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The Kremlin said Thursday that US President Joe Biden had no interest in improving Washington's strained ties with Moscow, after he likened Russian President Vladimir Putin to a "killer.""These statements from the president of the United States are very bad.

It is clear that he does not want to get the relationship with our country back on track, and we will proceed from that," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

