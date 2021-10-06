UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Europe To Blame For Gas Price Spike

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Kremlin says Europe to blame for gas price spike

Moscow, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Europe was to blame for the current energy crisis after soaring gas prices spurred accusations that Moscow is withholding supplies to pressure the West.

"They've made mistakes," Putin said in a televised meeting with Russian energy officials.

He said that one of the factors influencing the prices was the termination of "long-term contracts" in favour of the spot market.

"It turned out, and today this is absolutely obvious, that this policy is wrong," Putin said.

European and UK gas prices surged Wednesday by more than 25 percent, energised by soaring demand before the northern hemisphere winter.

Critics have accused Moscow of intentionally limiting gas supplies to Europe in an effort to hasten the launch of Nord Stream 2, a controversial pipeline connecting Russia with Germany.

Earlier on Wednesday, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied those claims.

"First and foremost -- we don't just think -- we insist that Russia does not and cannot have any role in what is going on in the European gas market," Peskov told reporters.

"Russia has fulfilled, is fulfilling and will continue to responsibly fulfil all of its obligations under existing contracts," Peskov said.

Russian energy giant Gazprom announced last month that the 10-billion-euro ($12 billion) pipeline had been completed and the Kremlin has said its launch will help combat the energy crisis in Europe.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Energy Crisis Germany Nord Vladimir Putin United Kingdom Gas Market All Billion

Recent Stories

Umar Sharif laid to rest in graveyard on premises ..

5 minutes ago
 ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partne ..

ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partner to showcase future of mobili ..

16 minutes ago
 MBZUH celebrates World Teacher’s Day

MBZUH celebrates World Teacher’s Day

16 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber, Udmurt Republic discuss enhanci ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber, Udmurt Republic discuss enhancing increasing economic coopera ..

17 minutes ago
 FNC, Burundian Parliament discuss enhancing cooper ..

FNC, Burundian Parliament discuss enhancing cooperation

32 minutes ago
 47,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

47,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.