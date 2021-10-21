Kremlin Says Has No 'respect' For Navalny's Sakharov Prize
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 02:40 PM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The Kremlin on Thursday said it had no respect for a European Parliament decision to give the EU's top human rights award to jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.
"We respect this body, but no one can make us respect such decisions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, referring to the European Parliament.