Kremlin Says Johnson's Claim About Putin Missile Threat A 'lie'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Kremlin says Johnson's claim about Putin missile threat a 'lie'

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The Kremlin on Monday dismissed as a "lie" accusations from former British prime minister Boris Johnson that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally threatened him with a missile attack.

"What Mr Johnson said is not true. More precisely it's a lie," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Moreover, this is either a conscious lie -- then you need to ask Mr Johnson for what purpose he chose this version of events -- Or it was unintentional and in fact he didn't understand what President Putin was talking to him about."The apparent threat came in a telephone call just before Moscow ordered troops into Ukraine in February 2022, according to a new BBC documentary to be broadcast on Monday.

"I know what was discussed during this conversation... There were no missile threats," Peskov said.

