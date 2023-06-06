UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Kakhovka Dam Attack 'deliberate Sabotage' By Kyiv

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Kremlin says Kakhovka dam attack 'deliberate sabotage' by Kyiv

Moscow, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Kremlin on Tuesday said an attack on a major dam in Moscow-occupied southern Ukraine was "deliberate sabotage" by Kyiv, which wanted to cut off Russian-occupied Crimea from water.

Russia and Ukraine have traded accusations over damage to the major Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River.

"We can already unequivocally declare (this was) deliberate sabotage by the Ukrainian side," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"One of the aims was to deprive Crimea of water," Peskov said, adding that the Kremlin "decisively rejected" accusations by Ukraine and the West that Moscow's forces were behind a blast that caused the damage.

"All responsibility lies with the Kyiv regime," Peskov said.

President Vladimir Putin was being briefed on the situation by the defence ministry, Peskov said.

