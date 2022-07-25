UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Odessa Strikes Should Not Hamper Grain Exports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Kremlin says Odessa strikes should not hamper grain exports

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The Kremlin said Monday that Russian strikes on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa "should not affect" a UN-brokered deal between Moscow and Kyiv to unblock grain exports.

"This cannot and should not affect the start of shipment," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, two days after Moscow hit the port.

He said Moscow's strikes targeted "exclusively" military infrastructure and were "not connected with the agreement on the export of grain." The weekend strikes on Odessa came less than a day after Moscow and Kyiv signed a landmark deal to release grain exports from Ukraine's ports.

Western countries denounced the move, with the US saying it cast "serious doubt" on Russia's commitment to the deal.

Turkey, which helped broker the accord, said after the double cruise missile hits that it had received assurances from Moscow that Russian forces were not responsible.

But Russia then admitted that it had struck a Ukrainian military vessel and arms delivered by Washington.

Ukraine has denounced the strikes as "barbarism."Odessa is one of three export hubs designated in the agreement.

Ukrainian officials said grain was being stored in the port at the time of the strike, although the food stocks did not appear to have been hit.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Odessa Stocks From Agreement

Recent Stories

Sri Lankan spinners give tough time to Pakistani p ..

Sri Lankan spinners give tough time to Pakistani players in 2nd Test match

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defe ..

Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defence Minister

1 hour ago
 Economy to be put on development trajectory: Mifta ..

Economy to be put on development trajectory: Miftah Ismail

1 hour ago
 Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter r ..

Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter related to run-off elections of ..

2 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Pu ..

Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Punjab CM's re-election

4 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charte ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charter, ‘Shanghai Spirit’

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.