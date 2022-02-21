Kremlin says 'premature' to organize Biden-Putin summit on Ukraine

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The Kremlin said Monday it was too early to organize a summit between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, after Paris announced the possibility of a meeting to calm tensions over Ukraine.

"It's premature to talk about any specific plans for organizing any kind of summits," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that no "concrete plans" had been put in place for a meeting.